Jack W. Flynn, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UK hospital. He was born and raised in Frankfort, KY, on August 19, 1948, to the late Joseph Lloyd Flynn and Jane Marshall Flynn.

Jack W. Flynn pic.jpg

Jack W. Flynn

Jack is a Frankfort High School Alumni class of 1966, holds a BS degree from Western Kentucky University, where he was an active member and president of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree from Samford University Cumberland School of Law. He has practiced law for 46 years at the law offices of Darnell & Flynn.

When Jack was in high school, he dug up the world’s largest Mastodon bone discovered in North America while working at Big Bone Lick State Park. He always felt like he could have been a real-life Indiana Jones with his passion for history, adventure, and paleontology.

Mr. Flynn went on and he taught business law classes at Kentucky State University, served as a Commonwealth Attorney, and practiced private practice law. He set the standard for workers compensation law in Kentucky.

He was very active within the community serving in various roles as former presidents and members of the Franklin County Bar Association, Kentucky Bar Association, American Bar Association, Two Creeks Property Owners Association, Franklin County Board of Realtors, Lyons Club, and many others.

His love for dogs, hunting, fishing, horse racing, and people eminent his whole life. He loved life, his family, his work, and to ensure who he spoke to smiled.

Jack was loved by many people and dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Sally D. Flynn; his children, Marshall Flynn (Susan), John Flynn (Kelle), Katie Hedden (Mike), and Kelly Childers (Patrick); a brother, Joe Flynn; 11 grandchildren, Carleigh Parr, Madison Flynn, Kiah Rowland, Paige Flynn, Payton Flynn, Jack Marston, Quinn Hedden, Ava Hedden, Hank Childers, Josie Childers, and Hadleigh Flynn; and his nieces and nephews, Jack Bolton, Emily Franck (Lou), Laurie Robinson (Troy), Josh Bolton, Elizabeth Flynn, Mandi Flynn, Caroline Winston (Stuart), and Katie Flowers (Clark).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Flynn.

There will be a celebration of life Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at The Foundry from 5-7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodsbrothers.com.

And as Jack would kindly say, “Thanks for stopping by.”

To send flowers to the family of Jack Flynn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Celebration Of Life Services
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
The Foundry on Broadway
317 W Broadway St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration Of Life Services begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription