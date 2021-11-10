Jack Wood Thomas, age 68, of Frankfort, KY, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in Lexington, KY.

Jack was born February 10, 1953, in Owenton, KY.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Campbell Thomas, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Kemper Thomas; brother, John Thomas (Vickie); nieces, Wendy Tucker and Kelley Thomas; great-nieces, McKenna Tucker and Navaya Acuff; great-nephew, Kolby Tucker; special friend, Jerry Morgan; and man's best friend, Mikey.

Jack was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Revenue Cabinet. Jack was an avid photographer and fisherman. Jack also founded the Twin Creek Rod Company and made the Kentucky Long Stik fishing poles.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Owenton Cemetery, with services conducted by Bro. John Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owen County Friends of Animals or the L.I.F.E House for Animals in Frankfort, KY.

