A graveside service for Jackie G. Payne, 65, husband of Alice Payne, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Payne died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription