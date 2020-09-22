A graveside service for Jackie G. Payne, 65, husband of Alice Payne, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Payne died Sunday.
