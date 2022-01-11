Jackie Johnson

Jacquelyn Ritter Johnson completed her life’s journey in the early morning hours of January 8, 2022.
Jackie was a member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She was a substitute teacher in the Franklin County Public Schools, including an extensive stint as Elkhorn Elementary librarian during the 1970-71 school year. She was a member of the Frankfort Younger Woman’s Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Chairperson of the Franklin County Board of Tax Appeals, an active member of CASA, and served as an aide to the Kentucky General Assembly.
She enjoyed playing doubles tennis and won several local tournaments. She had an extensive interest in her family’s history and spent countless hours researching it at the Kentucky Historical Society.
She was fascinated by nature and enjoyed entomology and bird-watching. Her and her daughter’s entomology collections won several blue ribbons at both the Franklin County and Kentucky State Fairs.
She was a native of Richmond, Kentucky, and graduated from the Model Laboratory School on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. She also played in the band and was a cheerleader at the old Madison High School of Richmond. She was an Eastern Kentucky University graduate and graduated later in life from Midway University’s paralegal program and became a valuable member of her husband’s legal staff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Morgan Ritter and Sallie Roberts Ritter, both of Richmond, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Frankfort attorney William E. Johnson; and her two children, Jeffrey Morgan Johnson and Jennifer Lynn Johnson Branco, both of Frankfort. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Eric Branco of Frankfort, Emily Branco of Atlanta, Georgia, and Elizabeth Branco, of Pensacola, Florida.
Private services will be held. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Branco, Joe Bowman, Mike Snavely, John Bates, Jerry Sutherland, and Donald Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, www.kyumh.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
