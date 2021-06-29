LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jackie Lyen Spencer, 85, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of Friday at the funeral home. Spencer died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  

