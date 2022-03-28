Services for Jack Cole "Jackie" Martin, 87, will be 1 p.m.Wednesday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Martin died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription