LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jackie Maurice Gritton, 81, husband of Joyce Cunningham Gritton, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the funeral home. Gritton died Thursday, June 30, at Baptist Health Lexington.

