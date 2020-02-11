Services for Jackie Lynn Embry Miller, 46, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow the funeral service at Alton Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Miller died Feb. 5.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

