LAWRENCEBURG — Private family graveside service will be held for Jackie Stevie Shingleton, 68, at the Alton Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Shingleton died Friday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Shingleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

