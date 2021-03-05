Services for Jackie Taylor, 63, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Taylor died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

