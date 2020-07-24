LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jackie Roger Walton, 75, husband of Deborah Walton, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Walton died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

