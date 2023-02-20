Services for Jackson Brafford Crook, 19, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the start of the service Thursday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Crook died Saturday, Feb. 18. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jackson Crook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

