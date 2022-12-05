LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jacky Ray Hatter, 59, husband of Judy Hatter, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hatter died Sunday, Dec. 4.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacky Hatter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

