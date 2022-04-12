Jacob Coleman Darnell, Jr., 82, husband of Bernadette Darnell, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA.
A longtime resident of Amesbury, he will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, his love of all things music, fishing, cars, and woodworking, and his beloved repertoire of shaggy dog stories and bad jokes.
Jake was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Jacob C. Darnell Sr. and Florentine Darnell, where he graduated from Frankfort High School. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corp. where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served honorably in the Vietnam War.
After his discharge he returned to college and graduated from Salem State University, where he served as Student Government President, and Lesley University.
He spent many years as an educator, retiring as the Industrial Arts teacher at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield, Massachusetts, where his students spent each year learning to build wooden boats, always finishing with a regatta on Lake Quannapowitt.
After his retirement, Jake enjoyed his time volunteering at The Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Center in Newburyport.
In addition to his wife, Bernadette, of Peabody, he is survived by his children, Kristen Swanson and her husband Erik of Boxford, Laura Darnell of Portland, Maine, Elizabeth Darnell of Braintree, Jacob Darnell III and his wife Lisa of Amesbury; his grandchildren, Ian, Cooper, Jack, Andrew, Katie, Jacob and Julianne; his sisters, Jean Burge of Florida, Judy Adrian and her husband J.C. of Texas; his brother-in-law, Marc Boisclair and his husband Bruce Harris of Chatham, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations in memory of Jake be sent to Fisher House of Boston, P.O. Box 230 South Walpole, MA 02071, or by visiting www.fisherhouseboston.org and making your donation through their donation link.
