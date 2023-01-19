Jacqueline Burks Redd, 81, of Frankfort, widow of Wallace Warren Redd II, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Jacqueline Redd Pic.jpg

Jacqueline Reed

She was born in Anderson County to the late Harry Lewis “Pood” Burks and Mary B. Hall Polk Burks. She was a member at First Baptist Church in Frankfort; cosmetologist and owner of Jackie’s Beauty Palace and a cosmetology instructor; she owned several of her own businesses over the years; received numerous awards for her cosmetology work; and was Model of the Week in Jet Magazine.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Monday, January 23, 2023
8:00AM-10:00AM
First Baptist Church - Frankfort
100 Clinton Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Monday, January 23, 2023
10:00AM
First Baptist Church - Frankfort
100 Clinton Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
