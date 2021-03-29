Visitation for Jacquelyn Jayne, 72, will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Jayne died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn Jayne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

