Services for Jacquelyn Johnson, 89, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. She passed away Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Elana Meyers Taylor earns 4th monobob win this season
- Skier Hector dominates GS, overtakes Shiffrin in standings
- Odermatt wins for Swiss in classic World Cup giant slalom
- AP Sportlight
- Michigan St-Michigan hoops game postponed due to protocols
- Pogba could be out for at least another month, says Rangnick
- Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front
- Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found rummaging through dumpster arrested on drug charge
- Frankfort woman charged after vehicle runs through yard, strikes house
- Mayor calls special meeting to discuss possible discipline or dismissal of a commissioner
- Frankfort woman charged after officers find suspected meth, heroin, Xanax in her vehicle
- Leawood Drive arson victim, family served with eviction notice
- Attorney: Employee's termination should prompt review of city's alcohol, substance abuse policy
- Man arrested after officers find illegal drugs in his coat
- With omicron, we're going to need better masks
- KSP: FPD officers fatally shoot male in Graves County
- Under proposal, Franklin County would be in different Senate, Congressional Districts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: More 'relevant gun laws' means more unfair restrictions on those who follow the law (15)
- Letter: Are we in Kentucky? (11)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky Chamber misses the mark on cash bail reform (11)
- Letter: Vote Barr out of office in November (10)
- Attorney: Employee's termination should prompt review of city's alcohol, substance abuse policy (8)
- Editorial: SteelBlue announcement a welcome economic jolt, reminder that manufacturing isn't dead (8)
- Chanda Veno: 'No offense' but this column is 'literally' maddening (8)
- Guest columnist: Don't hold breath on LRC transparency (8)
- Sparks fly during Lakeview Park master plan discussion (7)
- KCDC, Bradshaw respond to mayor's comments on resolution (7)
- Guest columnist: One step forward, six steps back on mass incarceration in Kentucky (7)
- SJ Digs: Landowners concerned about possible Buffalo Trace Distillery expansion on Peaks Mill Road (6)
- Guest columnist: Bob Dole — the wounded warrior with no disability (6)
- Editorial: Mayor has had ample time to appoint KCDC board members (6)
- Controversial claims made at town hall hosted by Southworth (6)
- Letter: Time for Frankfort's leaders to get moving, improve quality of life (6)
- Harmon, Ball, Cameron oppose proposed labor rule (6)
- Under proposal, Franklin County would be in different Senate, Congressional Districts (5)
- Letter: Massie's Christmas photo makes me 'want to vomit' (5)
- Guest columnists: Ky. business community applauds federal infrastructure legislation (5)
- Guest columnist: 'Paul, Barr have abandoned the good people of Ky.' (5)
- Mayor calls special meeting to discuss possible discipline or dismissal of a commissioner (5)
- Startup SteelBlue to bring 146 full-time jobs to Frankfort (4)
- Carroll running for Franklin County Judge-Executive as a Republican (4)
- Man found rummaging through dumpster arrested on drug charge (4)
- SJ Digs: With Kentucky State pool closed, local swimmers are left high and dry (4)
- Letter: Be careful what you wish for (4)
- Fiscal court ends 2021 calendar year with six-hour session (4)
- Kentucky State presidential search committee hears what people are looking for in next leader (4)
- FCSO looking for 37-year-old Frankfort man (3)
- Guest columnist: Preserve Frankfort’s Eden (3)
- Letter: 'People want a beautiful Peaks Mill, not an industrial complex' (3)
- Guest columnist: Intervention is prevention (3)
- Elkhorn Creek on the rise from heavy New Year's Day rain (3)
- Meeting yields no answers regarding alleged misconduct by a city commission member (3)
- Guest columnist: The shoe factory lesson (3)
- Guest columnist: Destroying the Elkhorn Creek corridor for bourbon boom is insane (3)
- Guest columnist: Work together to stop senseless gun tragedies (3)
- Kays performs at Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual meeting (3)
- KCDC passes resolution asking mayor to appoint new board members (3)
- Robinson announces he's leaving Kentucky for the NFL (2)
- Six local young women recognized for contributions to community (2)
- Shelby County man arrested in online predator sting (2)
- Woman arrested after shots fired on Harrodswood Road (2)
- Editorial: ‘Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus’ (2)
- Letter: There are better places for bourbon warehouses than Peaks Mill Road (2)
- CARTOON: Poor taste award (2)
- Frankfort Disc Golf Association vies for spot at Capitol View Park (2)
- Letter: Frankfort Forest Advisory Board grateful for Downtown Tree Plan (2)
- John Arnett: We're giving it away for the good people of western Kentucky (2)
- Editorial: Legislators shouldn't rush legislative redistricting proposals (2)
- Letter: A reflection on 2021 (2)
- SteelBlue founder excited about future in Frankfort (2)
- Thorobred Trail open to foot traffic (2)
- Leawood Drive arson victim, family served with eviction notice (2)
- City approves $30,000 for CARES Coalition consultant search (2)
- Top Frankfort news stories of 2021: Nos. 10 through 6 (2)
- Letter: 'It's time people start taking more responsibility for themselves' (2)
- 64-year-old man charged with drug offense (2)
- High eggs-pectations for urban chicken ordinance (2)
- City declares Dec. 21 as Carrie Lasley Day (2)
- Memorial tree lit up for neighbors who have passed on Hanly Lane (2)
- Tornadoes leave trail of devastation in Kentucky (2)
- Feathers ruffled in city chicken ordinance discussion (2)
- Chanda Veno: Let's taco bout holiday eating (1)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky’s Head Start programs need flexibility, not mandates (1)
- Guest columnist: Ky. should give power to the people with ballot initiatives (1)
- Moorman competing in All-American Bowl National Combine (1)
- Jack W. Flynn (1)
- Guest columnist: Our most difficult decision for 2022 (1)
- Looking for writer's group? (1)
- Dunn recognized for 20 years of volunteer work for CASA of the Bluegrass (1)
- Local man cuts out drugs for fresh barber life (1)
- Dead van battery leads to man's arrest for illegal drugs (1)
- Tracy running for re-election as 4th District magistrate (1)
- 'Lights on Farmbrook': Howes entertaining neighbors with Christmas light show (1)
- 2021 Best of Boileau (1)
- Pickens gives verbal update on splash pad at Dolly Graham Park (1)
- Public looking for more community interaction with Kentucky State (1)
- Victim of deputy-involved shooting identified (1)
- Frankfort woman charged after vehicle runs through yard, strikes house (1)
- 39-year-old reportedly caught shoplifting at Dollar General, arrested (1)
- C. Gary Adkinson (1)
- KSP: FPD officers fatally shoot male in Graves County (1)
- You Asked: How many tornado sirens are located in Frankfort and Franklin County? (1)
- How prepared do you think Franklin County is for a tornado? (1)
- CARTOON: Traffic jam at the Rainbow Bridge (1)
- New program to help Black students sees success (1)
- Guest columnist: May this be a Christmas worth remembering (1)
- Redistricting legislation moves ahead (1)
- Franklin County seeing a 'surge' in COVID cases (1)
- The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. has been without three board members since July. Do you think Mayor Layne Wilkerson has had ample time to appoint new members to the board? (1)
- Cameron seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of state's implied-consent laws for DUI (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.