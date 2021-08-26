Jakara Arlee Griffin, age 37, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed from her earthly body on August 23, 2021. She was the youngest of 3 children born to Robert Griffin and Renee Dickerson Dixon.

Jakara Arlee Griffin .jpeg

Jakara Arlee Griffin

Jakara was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Shelbyville, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School where she served as a cheerleader. She was also a member of the Franklin Athletic Center Dance Team.

Jakara is a graduate of Bluegrass Technical College. She has also matriculated at Kentucky State University. She was employed by the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission.

Jakara was a doting mother. Her life’s passion was her 3 children, Johnathan B Griffin, Blay A. Wimsatt, and Sinyai E. Collins.

Her devotion to her family was incomparable and always on full display. She was a constant fixture at their athletic events and other community activities in which they participated.

Jakara is proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Milton Griffin and Julia E. Griffin; her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Thelma Dickerson; uncles, George G. Epperson and Dennis K. Griffin; and a beloved aunt, Betty Epperson-Miller of Frankfort. 

Jakara is survived by her children, John, Blay and Sinyai; her cherished parents, Robert Griffin and Renee Dickerson Dixon(Joe); brothers, Robert Shauntae Griffin and Leonard M. Griffin (Genie); sister cousins, Dion Kennae Roberson (Sean), Charmaine Epperson Burns (Eric) and Kenyetta Epperson; aunts, Varita Griffin, Candis Epperson,Mae Frances Epperson; great-aunt, Emma Tillman; uncles, James Monie,  Albert Davis; and great-uncle, James Emit Monie; a very special friend, Maegan McHenry; and a multitude of other close family and many lifelong friends who will forever cherish the light she brought into this world.

A celebration of Jakara’s life will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Forks of Elkhorn Church, located at 480 Duckers Road, in Midway, Kentucky, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with interment to follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. 

All arrangements are being handled by LeCompte Johnson and Taylor Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

To send flowers to the family of Jakara Griffin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 30
Visitation
Monday, August 30, 2021
10:00AM-1:15PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Road
Midway, KY 40347
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 30
Funeral Services
Monday, August 30, 2021
1:30PM
Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church
495 Duckers Road
Midway, KY 40347
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Services begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription