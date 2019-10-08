James “Jimmy” Mohr, 79, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at UK Chandler Hospital following a brief illness. Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday, Oct 10, from 4-8 p.m. and funeral on Friday, Oct 11, at 11 am, with Rev. Dawn Montgomery officiating.
Jimmy was born April 6, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky. He resided in Bald Knob, Frankfort. He was a retired Lieutenant of the Franklin County Fire Department where he served for 20 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Mohr) Foster (Scott); son, Patrick Mohr; sister, Marilyn Duncan; and grandchildren, Garrett and Hunter Foster.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis McDonald Mohr; grandmother, Rosa Lee Hill; parents, Edward Albert Mohr and Edwina Miles Mohr; brothers, Edward “Eddie” Mohr, Charles “Kenny” Mohr, Cecil Ray Mohr and Michael Wayne Mohr; and sisters, Helen Louise Webb, Bernice Long, Rose Ann Bryant and Mary Catherine Stamper.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Foster, Garrett Foster, David Anglin, Tommy Long, Chris Sutherland and Todd McDonald. Hunter Foster will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Burial with Fire Fighter Honors will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
