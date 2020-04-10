Gill, James photo.jpg

James Allen Gill

James Allen Gill, age 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Private services will be held. 

Mr. Gill was born in Frankfort, on April 17, 1934, to the late Porter and Hallie Frances Brumley Gill. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughters and grandchildren.

Mr. Gill was a 1952 graduate of Bridgeport High School. He retired from Lowe’s Home Improvement after spending 24 years as a proud and talented salesman. A godly man, Mr. Gill was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church.

He enjoyed time spent outdoors, especially fishing and doing yardwork. A man of many talents, he loved bowling and crafting. He enjoyed volunteering for the Franklin County Senior Activity Center. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered for his kind, loving soul and selfless heart. 

He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Gill and Lana Gill; grandchildren, Ashley Gill and Josh T. Gill (Laura); great-grandchildren, Christina Olds, Jordan Olds, Michael Smith, and London Clark; great-great-grandson, Jayden Alexander Olds Moore; and by his “favorite” niece, Patty Jordan. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, John T. Gill; and Anna Ruth Jasper. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

