Services for James "Junior" Arthur Moxley Jr. will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Morton-Beckley Funeral Home in Shelbyville and 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Moxley died Tuesday.

