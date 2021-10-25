James B. Harris, Frankfort, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home following an illness. A native of Warsaw, KY, he was the son of the late William Jones and Emma Boley Jones.

James Harris 5.jpg

James Harris

He was a maintenance worker for many years. His career began at the former King’s Daughters and Sons Hospital, and he then worked for many years at Kentucky State University. In his leisure time, he enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball and the Kentucky Wildcats.

He enjoyed country music, particularly the songs of Porter Waggoner and Dolly Parton and was an avid fan of HeeHaw and the Lawrence Welk Show. He was a Baptist by faith, and he attended the First Baptist Church in Frankfort.

In addition to his parents, three brothers, Nelson Harris, Ralph Harris and Charles Harris, preceded him in death.

He had four sisters, Hattie Mae Harris, Sarah Harris, Dorothy Harris and Carolyn Harris.

His wife, Helen Hayes Chenault, and three children, Jennie Swain, Darlene Chenault and James Stepfron Harris, preceded him in death.

Survivors include eight children, Andrew Lee Hayes (Pat) of Louisville, Mary Simpson and Robert William Chenault, both of Frankfort, Thomas Edward Chenault (Serena) of Arlington, TX, Arlene Chenault and Celestine Jones (Samuel Keith) and Jeffrey Harris and Delia Harris, both of Warsaw; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Seeds of Love, 513 Holmes St., in Frankfort with visitation after noon Pastor Patricia Whiteside will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Harris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 30
Wake
Saturday, October 30, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Seeds of Love
513 E. Holmes St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Wake begins.
Oct 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 30, 2021
1:00PM
Seeds of Love
513 E. Holmes St
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription