LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral Holy Mass for James B. Higgins, 72, husband of Sally M. Hess Higgins, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and everyone is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing for all who attend. Higgins died Friday at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of James Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription