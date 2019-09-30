LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life for James Darrell "Bud" Blair, 66, of Lawrenceburg, will be at a later date. Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Blair died Monday at his residence in Lawrenceburg.

