James “Bob” Robert Stratton, age 77, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Private services will be held. 

Mr. Stratton was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Sept. 16, 1943, to the late John Morton Stratton and Murtie Wilson Stratton.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Bomar Stratton; children, Cindy Howard (Johnny) and Ronald Stratton (Cheryl); step-daughter, Tiffany Bomar McLaughlin, and was lovingly known as “Pop Pop” to several grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

