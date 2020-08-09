LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for James “Brent” Wade, 60, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wade died Aug. 4.

