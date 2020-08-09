LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for James “Brent” Wade, 60, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wade died Aug. 4.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title
- Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Ky Derby points
- Jaguars lose 2 more defensive linemen, sign 3 vets for depth
- Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for 1st home win
- The Latest: Morikawa takes 2-shot lead into stretch at PGA
- Zhang wins US Women's Amateur to deny Ruffels a repeat
- 4-base error on ball over fence helps Rangers top Angels 7-3
- Acuna hits 3 home runs in Atlanta's doubleheader sweep
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg man charged with fleeing from deputies
- Frankfort man jailed after high-speed pursuit
- Proposed boutique hotel vies for TIF district placement
- Local officials concerned about US 127 Yard Sale
- Developer disputes KCDC's claim of only 9 acres of developable land in county
- Dr. Dae Sung Lee
- Franklin County has one new death, surpasses 300 cases of COVID-19
- Frankfort native answers pointed questions during Senate confirmation hearing
- Nicholson joins sheriff's office as school resource deputy
- Police, fire blotter (Aug. 3)
Images
Videos
Commented
- Steve Stewart: Danger signs for our government town (29)
- Letter: Which side are you on? Democrat or Republican? (22)
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis' (12)
- Proposed boutique hotel vies for TIF district placement (11)
- Guest columnist: Don't focus on what we are losing; focus on what we are gaining (10)
- Guest columnist: Let's learn from our founders and not repeat their mistakes (9)
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months (8)
- Former CRM exec sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison (7)
- Guest columnist: May I have a copy of the 'new' Constitution? (7)
- Bradshaw honored as top CEO in Industry Era magazine (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.