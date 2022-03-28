James Hyse Brewer, age 90, passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Private services will be held. 

Mr. Brewer was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on November 19, 1931, to the late Leonard Brewer and Ethel Parker Brewer. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War and retired from Jim Beam Distillery. 

He is survived by his children, Lea Ann Brewer and Charles S. Brewer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three siblings. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription