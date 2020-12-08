James Brewer

SIMPSONVILLE — James Hubert Brewer, 86, of Simpsonville, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a member of Simpsonville Baptist Church, a lifelong famer and Veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Brewer; mother, Thelma Woods; stepmother, Mary Brewer; sister, Marvalene Lay; and son, Michael Wayne Brewer.
James Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lillian Jones Brewer; sister, Betty Harris of Campbellsburg; brothers, Gary (Betty Sue) Brewer of Pleasureville, Glenn (Bonnie) Brewer of Shelbyville; son, James Scott “Scotty” (Lona) Brewer of Frankfort; daughter, Kimberly Brewer and her fiancé Robert Medley of Indiana; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bingham Brewer of Frankfort; and his grandchildren, Josh (Jestine) Brewer of Indiana, Chad (Tiffany) Brewer of Frankfort, Marissa (Nick) Poole of Bagdad, and Megan (Sammy) Woodson of Frankfort; and his nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare of Spencer County and Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for their care and kindness. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Simpsonville Baptist Church.
He chose cremation and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
