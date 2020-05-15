No services for James "Bud" Thompson Sr. are scheduled. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Thompson died May 15.

To plant a tree in memory of James Thompson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription