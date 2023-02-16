James Buford Boone Jr. died February 13, 2023, at UAB-Highlands Hospital following a brief illness. He was 87.

He was born in Macon, Ga., on November 25, 1935 to Mr. and Mrs. James Buford Boone, Sr.

