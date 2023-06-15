Services for James "Bull" Durham, 80, husband of Carolyn Cinnamon Durham, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Durham died May 26.

To plant a tree in memory of James Durham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription