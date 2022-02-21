James C. Barnett, 64, husband of Judy Barnett, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

James was born in Waycross, Georgia on January 16, 1958. A U.S. Navy veteran, he spent many years as the Executive Director of ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter.

He is survived by his wife Judy; stepsons, Nick Thompson (Morgan) and Michael Thompson (Wendy); and grandchildren, Khloee, Josh, Jordan, Jacob and Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Maude Barnett.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd. All who attend are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions toward funeral expenses. Any contributions above and beyond expenses will be donated to ACCESS.

An online tribute and link for contributions is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

