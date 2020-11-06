LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James C. "Jim" Chilton, 87, husband of Jane Hatchett Chilton, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday. Chilton died Thursday at his home in Lawrenceburg. 

