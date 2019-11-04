James C. “Jim” Pickett, age 70, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Jim was born in Frankfort on Feb. 2, 1949, to the late James Corbett Pickett and Reva Rae Hulette Pickett. He retired as a computer analyst from Kentucky state government. Jim was a member of Providence Baptist Church, had a love for dogs, a talent for playing bass guitar and especially enjoyed time spent on Elkhorn Creek.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 48 years, Mira Lee Pickett; and stepdaughter, Kristi Michelle Redmon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Winkel, John Netherton, Brian Cosby, Steve Mills, Hugh Bowman and Billy Stigall.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.