LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James C. Rogers, 69, husband of Cheryl Lewis Rogers, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday. He passed away Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.   

 
 
 

