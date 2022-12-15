Services for James Carl Holbrook, 86, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Jan. 14 at the funeral home. Holbrook died Thursday.  

To plant a tree in memory of James Holbrook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription