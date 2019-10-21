James Coleman “Jc” Newton, age 62, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Capital City Christian Church on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. The family will receive friends at Capital City Christian Church from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Jc was born in Frankfort on Nov. 26, 1956, to the late Edward Mason Newton Sr. and Betty Jane Martin Newton. He worked as an assistant director of Building Services for the Kentucky state government Finance Cabinet. In addition to being an honorable veteran, he retired as the marketing director of the Kentucky National Guard.
A man with servant’s heart, Jc had a special passion for his community and its people. With a love for children, he served as a coach, friend, mentor and inspiration to the children of this community. With a contagious personality and a selfless, helping heart, he was loved by all whom he met and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Dianne Spigle Newton; sons, Jared Mason Newton (Michelle) and Joshua E. Newton; siblings, Teri Kendall-Raney, Ardena C. Newton and Kim Newton Tompkins (Cliff). He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Mason Newton, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Simon House, P.O. Box 5174, Frankfort, KY 40601 or ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, 311 W. Second St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.