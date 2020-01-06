James “Hippie” Dewey Hatten, age 72, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky, on Sept. 22, 1947. He retired from Donovan Bly Construction after serving many years as a general laborer.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Royster (Richard) and Lisa Perry; grandchildren, Jessica Walker, Danielle Campbell, Brook Hardin, Cody Perry, Tyler Royster, Johnathan Perry and Tiffany Royster, and by 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hatten; and daughter, Brenda Hatten.
Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.