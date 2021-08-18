A celebration of life service for James David Miller, 65, will be 4 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfort. Following the service, there will be a gathering of family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Miller died Tuesday.

