LAWRENCEBURG —  James “Don” Pollock, age 67, passed away at home on Friday, September 10, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Fincher officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Baptist Cemetery in Washington, Kentucky, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held

at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Don was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on March 26, 1954, to the late Edwin and Mary Willett Pollock. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelors of Geology and retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Mines and Minerals after serving over 25 years as a geologist. A true outdoorsman at heart, Don enjoyed time spent hunting, camping, and

spelunking. He was a member of the National Speleological Society.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Linda Pollock; children, Laura Heady and Leia Curphey (Ian); sisters, Ann Patterson (John) and Charlotte Webb (Hank); and grandchildren, Michael Collin McPeek (Shannon), Fiona Curphey, Emma Curphey, James Curphey, Jordan Masters, and Peyton Heady. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

