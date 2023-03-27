LAWRENCEBURG — Services for James Donald “Don” Cooper, 89, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Corinth Christian Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Cooper died Monday, March 27, at his home in Anderson County. 

To plant a tree in memory of James Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

