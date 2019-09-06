James Everett Dickerson, age 83, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Tuesday.
James was born in Frankfort on Sept. 17, 1935, to the late Roy Milton and Leona Mae Barnes Dickerson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Frankfort Country Club after spending many years as a storeroom manager.
As a true outdoorsman, he mostly enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Dickerson Yaria (Jeffrey) and Joey J. Dickerson (Virginia Page); stepchildren, Scotty Hudson and Connie Brewer (Dan); sister, Helen Rambo (Deanie); grandchildren, Megan Dickerson Roark, Ashley Blankenship, Melissa Brewer and Patricia Brewer; and great-grandchild, Rosalind Roark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Ulchie.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the U.K. Markey Cancer Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.