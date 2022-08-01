Graveside service with military honors for James E. Jacobs Sr., 99, widower of Mildred Miller Jacobs, will be private at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Jacobs died Thursday, July 28.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jacobs, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription