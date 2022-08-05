Graveside service with military honors for James E. Jacobs Sr., 99, widower of Mildred Miller Jacobs, will be private at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Jacobs died Thursday, July 28.
