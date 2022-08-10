James E. Jacobs Sr.

James E. Jacobs Sr., 99, widower of Mildred Miller Jacobs, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

He was born in Clintonville, Kentucky, on April 30, 1923, to the late Henry and Carrie Scott Jacobs. He was the Director for the EEOC Department of Transportation and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

