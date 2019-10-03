VERSAILLES — A graveside service for James E. Lancaster, 70, husband of Courtenay Wright Lancaster, will be noon Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Lancaster died Thursday.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription