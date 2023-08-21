James Emmett Monie, age 88, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday.

Mr. Monie was born in Frankfort on July 6, 1935, to the late William Monie Sr. and Emma Brannon Monie. He retired as a chef at Sodexo.

To send flowers to the family of James Monie, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation
Friday, August 25, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 25
Funeral Service
Friday, August 25, 2023
1:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

