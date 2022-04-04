James E. Woolums, 72, passed away on March 31, 2022. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

James E. Woolums

James E. Woolums was born on November 8, 1949, in Woodford County, Kentucky, to the late John Henry Woolums II and Frances Adcock Woolums. Mr. Woolums was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church and enjoyed many things including going to church, playing guitar and listening to music.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Mr. Woolums was employed with Kentucky State Government where he worked in Emergency Management as an individual assistance officer. He also retired from the Kentucky National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lynn Arthur Woolums; two sons; Chad Woolums (Beckie) and Justin Woolums (Katherine); three daughters, Nadja Dowell, Ranelle Kawasaki (Michael) and Kelly Woolums; stepdaughter, Stephanie Thompson (Ryan); grandchildren; Grace, Najee, and Malik; step-grandchildren, Gabe, Jacob, Tyler and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Nyiah and Nehlani.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Solomon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

