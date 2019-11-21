James “Jimmy” Edward Shearer, 53, of Lawrenceburg, was born in Frankfort, on Sept. 3, 1966, and died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home. Jimmy was a graduate of Frankfort High School and worked for 34 years at the Frankfort YMCA. He was avid movie lover/critic and built an extensive collection over the years. He was a passionate fan of all sports and was knowledgeable about every team.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Shearer (Russell Barnett), of Lawrenceburg; his beloved dog, Jazmine; two half-sisters Susan Moore, Tampa, Florida, and Trina Marcum, Elizabethtown; nephews, Clayton and Kyle Barnett, Will Hayden, Ronnie Moore and Justin Marcum.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Adele Shearer.
Memorial services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Hager officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be George Smith, Charles Blythe, Michael Turner, Clayton Barnett and Kyle Barnett.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to your local Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.