James Edward Steverson Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, October 10, 1949, to the James Edward Steverson, Sr. and Vivian Howard Steverson.

Ed had an 18-year career at Clark Equipment, worked at Jim Beam as Bottling Maintenance Manager and retired from truck driving.  

He is survived by his children, Ed Steverson (Tracy), J.D. Steverson, James Tyler Steverson, Hannah Steverson (fiancé, Taylor Wainscott), Kyle Steverson; grandchildren, Jenna Steverson, Kaitlyn Steverson, Corbin Steverson, and Riley Steverson. He was also blessed with a beloved canine companion, Mikey. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Steverson. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

